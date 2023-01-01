Grand Cayman Golf Resorts
The Cayman Islands are a British Overseas Territory of three islands in the western Caribbean Sea - Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Grand Cayman, the largest island known for its beach resorts, scuba diving and snorkelling, is the only one with golf. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman sports nine holes by Greg Norman. The island's only 18-hole course called North Sound Golf Club is nearby. It helped hone the game of Aaron Jarvis, who played in The Masters in 2022 thanks to his victory in the Latin American Amateur Championship.
This may not be the first Caribbean nation you'd visit for golf, but that helps it fly under the radar.7 Min Read
There are several island getaways with only one regulation golf course. We ranked them to help you decide that age-old question: Should I bring the sticks?5 Min Read