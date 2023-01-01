Grand Cayman Golf Resorts

The Cayman Islands are a British Overseas Territory of three islands in the western Caribbean Sea - Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Grand Cayman, the largest island known for its beach resorts, scuba diving and snorkelling, is the only one with golf. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman sports nine holes by Greg Norman. The island's only 18-hole course called North Sound Golf Club is nearby. It helped hone the game of Aaron Jarvis, who played in The Masters in 2022 thanks to his victory in the Latin American Amateur Championship.