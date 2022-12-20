Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Jamaica Golf Resorts

The Tryall Club

The fourth green of the Tryall Club hugs the Caribbean Sea near an inlet of the Flint River.
Sandy Bay, Montego Bay, Jamaica
(800) 238-5260, (876) 956-5660
The Tryall Club offers fully-staffed, private villas on 2,200 acres of natural beauty in Montego Bay, surrounded by gardens and ocean views. Enjoy casual dining at the beach restaurant and grill or private fine dining from a selection of spots on property. The Tryall Club, equipped with a golf academy and coastal tee shots, used to host the PGA Tour's Johnny Walker World Golf Championship from 1991-95. The resort also offers tennis, a kids' club, fitness center, yoga classes, massage therapy, a salon and a variety of boutiques, shops, and vendors.
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2200
Year Opened1957
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.9
3 Reviews (3)

Tryall Club
Default User Avatar
ADonofrio
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

#1 Course in Jamaica

The course is listed as private, but a call to the clubhouse got us on without any concern. Conditions are incredible, views are unbelievable, and the course layout is extremely fun. Between here and Cinnamon Hill you're looking at the best course in Jamaica in my opinion. White Witch is on the way back after being closed, but this course was just pure. Definitely a MUST PLAY if you're a golf fanatic looking to take advantage of unique island golf.

Be ready to dig into your pockets for this one though, you're paying ~$225 before caddie tip and largely I'd imagine it's because of the general low density of golf options on the island. The location is also kind of remote away from MoBay or Negril so be ready to shell out extra for a taxi to get there.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tryall Club
Default User Avatar
DjwZt4aA1SqNE62tfFMy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played

paradise and golf

Staff friendly enjoyed having knowledgeable caddies
Fairways, greens and rough were in great shape and the newer greens played well
Scenery varied from ocean holes to lush vegetation holes to a signature water wheel hole
Challenging but fair multiple sets of tees to accommodate all handicaps
Great time

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tryall Club
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 596
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Good weather
Walked

The Tryall Club is worth the detour

Since most golfers visiting Jamaica are probably staying in Rose Hall to play the White Witch, Cinnamon Hill and Half Moon Bay, getting to experience the wonders of Tryall isn't easy. It's a good hour's drive - complicated by the trip through the heart of bustling Montego Bay - but well worth the effort to find the island's best tournament course. Tryall hosted Shell's Wonderful World of Golf in 1962, the LPGA Tour from 1985-91 and the Johnny Walker World Championship from 1991-95. All the great names who played in the Johnny Walker event, from Nick Faldo to Greg Norman, have their pictures on the wall of the newly remodeled clubhouse. A hilly back nine cut through the jungle gives Tryall its best holes, but the addition of the dramatic seaside par-3 fourth hole in 1992 was what really completed a world-class course. A golfer can't come to Jamaica without trying Tryall.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
