The Tryall Club
About The Tryall ClubThe Tryall Club offers fully-staffed, private villas on 2,200 acres of natural beauty in Montego Bay, surrounded by gardens and ocean views. Enjoy casual dining at the beach restaurant and grill or private fine dining from a selection of spots on property. The Tryall Club, equipped with a golf academy and coastal tee shots, used to host the PGA Tour's Johnny Walker World Golf Championship from 1991-95. The resort also offers tennis, a kids' club, fitness center, yoga classes, massage therapy, a salon and a variety of boutiques, shops, and vendors.
#1 Course in Jamaica
The course is listed as private, but a call to the clubhouse got us on without any concern. Conditions are incredible, views are unbelievable, and the course layout is extremely fun. Between here and Cinnamon Hill you're looking at the best course in Jamaica in my opinion. White Witch is on the way back after being closed, but this course was just pure. Definitely a MUST PLAY if you're a golf fanatic looking to take advantage of unique island golf.
Be ready to dig into your pockets for this one though, you're paying ~$225 before caddie tip and largely I'd imagine it's because of the general low density of golf options on the island. The location is also kind of remote away from MoBay or Negril so be ready to shell out extra for a taxi to get there.
paradise and golf
Staff friendly enjoyed having knowledgeable caddies
Fairways, greens and rough were in great shape and the newer greens played well
Scenery varied from ocean holes to lush vegetation holes to a signature water wheel hole
Challenging but fair multiple sets of tees to accommodate all handicaps
Great time
The Tryall Club is worth the detour
Since most golfers visiting Jamaica are probably staying in Rose Hall to play the White Witch, Cinnamon Hill and Half Moon Bay, getting to experience the wonders of Tryall isn't easy. It's a good hour's drive - complicated by the trip through the heart of bustling Montego Bay - but well worth the effort to find the island's best tournament course. Tryall hosted Shell's Wonderful World of Golf in 1962, the LPGA Tour from 1985-91 and the Johnny Walker World Championship from 1991-95. All the great names who played in the Johnny Walker event, from Nick Faldo to Greg Norman, have their pictures on the wall of the newly remodeled clubhouse. A hilly back nine cut through the jungle gives Tryall its best holes, but the addition of the dramatic seaside par-3 fourth hole in 1992 was what really completed a world-class course. A golfer can't come to Jamaica without trying Tryall.