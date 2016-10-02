St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino

Once I saw the course from the road I knew what I was getting into. Brown patches, bare patches, bunkers lacking sand, to spotty tee boxes. There were no fencing so locals freely and frequently walked across fairways and used cart paths for exercise. At check in you will notice the fully stocked pro shop as well as the lack of cars parked in its lot. I felt the usual rate of $120 was just not reasonable based from my initial impression seeing it from the road so I waited until the twilight rate of $69 after 2pm. Although I was not paired with anyone, i was still charged the riding fee for my wife who decided to come along. The cart attendant was very nice and even came by us mid round to check up on us. Due to the lack of other customers, I breezed through my round. I was pretty lenient on myself playing lift clean and place on the fairways because of the inconsistent conditions. The upkeep of the fairways , rough and bunkers I'll rate at a 1 out of 5. Bit once you get to the greens, Wow.. You can tell this is where they pour the money on. I'll give the greens an easy 4 out of 5.the layout of the front 9 was pretty benign. After the 12th hole, who cares about the rough shape of the fairways. The ocean views were incredible. This was truly an ocean side course. I even deposited a couple balls into the Atlantic. Over all, I feel that the impeccable greens, the back 9 views, the free shuttle to and from the Marriott, the accommodating cart attendant and the minty icy towel he gave us in the end.., make up for the unpleasant fairways, rough and bunkers. It is also the only choice for golf in the island for those who can't stand going through a week without swinging a golf club. All things considered, I'll have to give it an average grade.