The 10 longest par 3s in the world

While creating a list of the world's longest par 3s is somewhat silly - how many golfers will actually play from these absurd distances? - we figured it's one of those golf trivia questions that every player wants answered.

We all know par is an arbitrary number. A golf course architect can call a 305-yard hole a "drivable" par 4 or a mind-numbingly-long par 3 depending on how they shape the hole, design the green complex fit it within the context of the entire layout.

That said, every golfer wants a chance to make an unbelievable par on a notoriously difficult hole, so these certainly apply. You'll likely be using driver on almost all of them unless you move up a tee box or three. Consider yourself warned.

What's interesting about our list of the world's longest par 3s is that one of the most famous, home to one of the most intimidating carries in golf, missed the cut ... by a yard. Legend has it that when Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player teed it up the iconic 272-yard third hole at Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island at the course's grand opening in 1964, Player couldn't make the treacherous carry. He had the excuse of old club technology. What will be yours when you plunk one in the Pacific?