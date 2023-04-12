The 10 longest par 3s in the world

While creating a list of the world's longest par 3s is somewhat silly - how many golfers will actually play from these absurd distances? - we figured it's one of those golf trivia questions that every player wants answered.
We all know par is an arbitrary number. A golf course architect can call a 305-yard hole a "drivable" par 4 or a mind-numbingly-long par 3 depending on how they shape the hole, design the green complex fit it within the context of the entire layout.
That said, every golfer wants a chance to make an unbelievable par on a notoriously difficult hole, so these certainly apply. You'll likely be using driver on almost all of them unless you move up a tee box or three. Consider yourself warned.
What's interesting about our list of the world's longest par 3s is that one of the most famous, home to one of the most intimidating carries in golf, missed the cut ... by a yard. Legend has it that when Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player teed it up the iconic 272-yard third hole at Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island at the course's grand opening in 1964, Player couldn't make the treacherous carry. He had the excuse of old club technology. What will be yours when you plunk one in the Pacific?
The 10 longest par 3s in golf
-
305 yards: 16th hole at Canouan Estate Resort & Villas
This beast of a par 3 caps the most scenic stretch of holes at the Canouan Estate Resort & Villas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Holes 11 through 17 are built around Mount Royal's 877-foot peak high with spectacular views of the Grenadines and the Caribbean Sea. Sitting on the top of the ridge, the 16th hole is greatly impacted by the wind.
What's the longest par 3 you've played? Let us know in the comments below.
-
301 yards: 16th hole at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort
The longest - and perhaps nastiest - par 3 in American resort/public golf is the 301-yard 16th on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in southern Indiana. Water, bunkers, mounding - it's all there to swallow your ball. I don't know about you, but I would need some wind and a miracle to reach this green in reg.7 Min ReadSeptember 30, 2021From the largest elevation drop to the wildest greens and deepest bunker, all these U.S. courses take the game to the edge.
-
299 yards: 8th hole at the Dye Canyon course at Promontory Club
At 299 yards, the gold tees are more than 100 yards longer than the black tees (197 yards) on the Dye Canyon Course at Promontory Club, a respected private community in Park City, Utah. The way the tees are angled, golfers must take on the three bunkers on the left to reach a narrow green, while one more lurks on the right.
The Extreme 19th hole, Legend Golf & Safari, South AfricaExtreme 19th at Legend Golf & Safari Resort
This legendary 400-yard, par-3 hole isn't a part of any course. It's a singular experience I played in 2015 at the Legend Golf & Safari resort outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. Although it's unclear if it's still operational post-pandemic, my foursome rode a helicopter up to a makeshift tee on Hanglip Mountain, where we attempted six shots to drive a green shaped like Africa. The severe elevation drop requires a 260- to 270-yard shot to reach the green. Although I tried it and failed miserably, I definitely recommend visiting the resort if you ever get the chance. With such a favorable exchange rate, this might be the only time you can enjoy golf, a safari, a luxury resort and a helicopter ride all in one memorable vacation. Even if the Extreme 19th isn't available while you're staying, there's also an 8,500-yard Signature Course that's the longest in Africa and the 10-hole Tribute short course featuring replica holes of famous par 3s to play.4 Min ReadFebruary 1, 2016The 45-minute adventure to hit six shots off a mountain is simply too cool for words. Every golfer should be fortunate enough to experience it. Jason Scott Deegan has more from Limpopo, South Africa.
-
291 yards: 3rd hole at Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Much like Mauna Kea, Salish Cliffs Golf Club in Shelton, Wa., south of Tacoma, doesn't give golfers much time before unveiling its very long par 3 on the third hole. This green protrudes from a mountain shelf. While it plays downhill, it's still an intimidating shot because there's really nowhere to miss. If you're not on the green, the two bunkers are your best option.
-
288 yards: 8th hole at Oakmont Country Club
The longest par 3 in major championship golf gave up just 24 birdies over four rounds at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Thankfully for members, a flat green does accept running shots for those who can thread their tee shots between the bunkers.
-
286 yards: 16th hole at The Reserve at Moonlight BasinBig Sky Beauty: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin makes the most of the mountain scenery in MontanaNo. 1 at Moonlight Basin might be the most scenic first hole in golf. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe par-4 second hole at Moonlight Basin doglegs right. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassNo. 5 drops to an infinity green at Moonlight Basin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassMoonlight Basin's par-5 sixth hole climbs to an elevated green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe par-3 seventh hole sits in a beautiful setting at Moonlight Basin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassA pond guards the ninth green at Moonlight Basin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe par-3 11th at Moonlight Basin, a private club and residential community in Big Sky, Montana. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe scenery never stops at Moonlight Basin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThank goodness the 777-yard 17th hole at Moonlight Basin plays downhill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe comfort station at Moonlight Basin is stocked with food and treats. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassThe small clubhouse is a cozy hangout for members at Moonlight Basin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPassEven the range at Moonlight Basin has views for miles. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
At 7,500 feet of elevation, golfers playing the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., can probably take at least 10 percent off of the distance to hit the proper shot. That's still a heck of a poke to carry the front bunker and hold a green that slopes away from the tee in back. Jack Nicklaus made Moonlight Basin beautiful, but it sure is hard except if you're Phil Mickelson or Bryson Dechambeau, who paired in The Match with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in 2021. Although a very exclusive private club, golfers can play the 8,000-yard course by staying in rental properties ranging from a two-bedroom "cabin" to a six-bedroom lodge.
-
285 yards: 11th hole at Royal Isabela
Royal Isabela is a gorgeous Puerto Rican golf resort and community well away from the hustle and bustle of San Juan. Its golf course roams the cliffs and has been called the "Pebble Beach of the Caribbean", although several courses in the Dominican Republic might be even more scenic. No. 11 named 'Guaraguao' (Hawk) requires a carry over a natural lake to a narrow green that's 65 yards deep. Side and rear catch bunkers might actually save your ball from worse fates.
-
284 yards: 16th hole at the Norman Course at Red Sky Golf Club
Between the high-flying altitude of the Vail Valley and the downhill approach, the 16th hole on the Norman Course at Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo., can probably be reached by most players without using driver. Although a private 36-hole club, Red Sky offers public access alternating daily between its two courses for guests who stay at any of 36 different partner hotels and properties in the area.
-
281 yards: 12th hole at Cedar Rapids Country Club
In Iowa, the country's midsection, Donald Ross built this tricky, elevated green complex with no bunkers into a mound that shares another green in back. Was his original intent that players hit driver? Reaching the elevated green is difficult for most, even from the 222 yards 'back' tees. The Cedar Rapids Country Club website notes that "Carry distance and satisfaction with par is the name of the game on No. 12."
-
273 yards: 15th hole at the Palmer Course at Speidel Golf Club
Speidel Golf Club is the main golf facility for Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia. Its Arnold Palmer course is a scenic, spread-out ride through the foothills. One might think that its mammoth penultimate par 3 would at least feature a huge vertical drop to make it play a little shorter, but no - it actually plays slightly uphill. Luckily, there's a bit of room to miss the green, which is guarded by a long bunker left.