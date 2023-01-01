St. Vincent and The Grenadines Golf Resorts
St. Vincent and The Grenadines sits in the Lesser Antilles in the southeast Caribbean about 20 miles southwest of St. Lucia. Its main island, St. Vincent, anchors a chain of smaller islands. It's a major sailing and yachting destination, but golfers can find their fun at the Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the nation's only golf resort. Its Jim Fazio design features a dramatic back nine with a scenic run of holes from nos. 12-15 followed by the 16th, which may be the longest par 3 in the world at 305 yards.