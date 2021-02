East Glacier Park, Montana

The Glacier Park Lodge, part of the Glacier Park Collection, is home to the oldest grass-greens course in Montana. The course called “Oom-coo-ska-pes-che” or Big Green Blanket was built by the Great Northern Railway in 1928. There’s also a pitch-n-putt of nine short par 3s. Situated in the southeast corner of the national park, the Glacier Park…