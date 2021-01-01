Eureka Golf Guide
Eureka Golf Courses
-
Eureka, MontanaPrivate4.45
-
Eureka, MontanaResort4.986929411812
Golf Courses Near Eureka
-
Fortine, MontanaPrivate0.00
-
Fortine, MontanaPublic0.00
Eureka Golf Resorts
-
Eureka, MontanaThe Wilderness Club unfurls across 550 acres near the Kootenai National Forest. The resort community is stocked with a Nick Faldo-designed golf course, a 21-acre lake for fishing and recreation, a spa, Horse Park, Water Park and Sports Park. The luxury accommodations of cabins, cottages and suites provide comfortable outdoor/indoor living. The…