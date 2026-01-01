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Eureka Golf Guide

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  • Wilderness Club: #10
    Wilderness Club
    Eureka, Montana
    The Wilderness Club unfurls across 550 acres near the Kootenai National Forest. The resort community is stocked with a Nick Faldo-designed golf course, a 21-acre lake for fishing and recreation, a spa, Horse Park, Water Park and Sports Park. The luxury accommodations of cabins, cottages and suites provide comfortable outdoor/indoor living. The…

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