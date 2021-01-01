Home / Courses / World / USA / Nebraska

Brule Golf Guide

Brule Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Brule

Brule Golf Resorts

  • Bayside GC: #15
    Bayside Golf Club
    Brule, Nebraska
    The rugged, natural Bayside Golf Club in Brule was designed by Dan Axland and Dave Proctor, opening the front nine in 1999, followed by a true grand opening celebration in 2001. The course’s accommodations were added as the property matured. All of the lodging sports views of the course and Lake McConaughy, the state’s largest lake. Accommodations…

