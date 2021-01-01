Fort Gaines Golf Guide
Fort Gaines Golf Courses
Fort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.708076470687
Golf Courses Near Fort Gaines
Eufaula, AlabamaSemi-Private2.228571428611
Cuthbert, GeorgiaPrivate
Eufaula, AlabamaPrivate
Blakely, GeorgiaPrivate
Headland, AlabamaSemi-Private
Dothan, AlabamaPublic4.771494117617
Fort Gaines Golf Resorts
Fort Gaines, GeorgiaGeorge T. Bagby State Park is located in southwestern Georgia and set along the 48000-acre Walter F. George Lake. It has arguably the finest of the state park courses, Meadow Links at George T. Bagby, which plays 7,000 yards from the championship tees and opened in 1996. Guests of the state park can choose from the Lodge's 60 guest rooms or five…