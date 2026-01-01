Fort Gaines Golf Guide
Fort Gaines Golf Courses
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Fort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.744249299256
Golf Courses Near Fort Gaines
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Eufaula, AlabamaSemi-Private1.225490196117
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Cuthbert, GeorgiaPrivate1.66666666672
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Eufaula, AlabamaPrivate
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Blakely, GeorgiaPrivate
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Headland, AlabamaSemi-Private
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Dothan, AlabamaPublic4.473684210519
Fort Gaines Golf Resorts
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Fort Gaines, GeorgiaGeorge T. Bagby State Park is located in southwestern Georgia and set along the 48,000-acre Walter F. George Lake. It has arguably the finest of the state park courses, Meadow Links at George T. Bagby, which plays 7,000 yards from the championship tees and opened in 1996. Guests of the state park can choose from the Lodge's 60 guest rooms or five…