Fort Gaines Golf Guide

Fort Gaines Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Fort Gaines

Fort Gaines Golf Resorts

  • George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    George T. Bagby State Park is located in southwestern Georgia and set along the 48000-acre Walter F. George Lake. It has arguably the finest of the state park courses, Meadow Links at George T. Bagby, which plays 7,000 yards from the championship tees and opened in 1996. Guests of the state park can choose from the Lodge's 60 guest rooms or five…

