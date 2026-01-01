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Garden Valley Golf Guide

Garden Valley Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Garden Valley

Garden Valley Golf Resorts

  • Terrace Lakes Resort
    Terrace Lakes Resort
    Garden Valley, Idaho
    The Terrace Lakes Resort in Garden Valley, Idaho, located in the mountains of the Boise National Forest, offers budget-friendly accommodations with a motel, one-room cabins and two-bedroom condos. Amenities range from a restaurant, sports bar, wine room, geothermal pool and golf course. There are no bunkers on the 5,930-yard course. The back nine…

See Also

  • Cascade
    1 course | 0 reviews
  • Emmett
    1 course | 0 reviews
  • Star
    2 courses | 6 reviews
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