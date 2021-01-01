Home / Courses / World / USA / Illinois

    Robinson, Illinois
    The Quail Creek Country Club and Resort is the anchor property of southeastern Illinois. Legends like Lee Trevino, Deane Beman and Bob Goalby have played the historic course that hosted the PGA Tour’s Robinson Open from 1968-73. Quail Creek was laid out by Tom Bendelow in 1919. Stay and play golfers can overnight in a 34-unit hotel with banquet…

