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Whittington Golf Guide

Whittington Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Whittington

Whittington Golf Resorts

  • Rend Lake GC
    Rend Lake Golf Complex
    Whittington, Illinois
    The Rend Lake Golf Complex features multiple accommodations - the Seasons Lodge, Manor House and well-furnished condos. The 27-hole course was designed by Larry Packard. Other amenities include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, outdoor jacuzzi in a gazebo, tennis and volleyball courts and more. Outdoor activities abound in Rend Lake - horseback…

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