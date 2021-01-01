Home / Courses / World / USA / Illinois

Whittington Golf Guide

Whittington Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Whittington

Whittington Golf Resorts

  • Rend Lake GC
    Rend Lake Golf Complex
    Whittington, Illinois
    The Rend Lake Golf Complex features multiple accommodations - the Seasons Lodge, Manor House and well-furnished condos. The 27-hole course was designed by Larry Packard. Other amenities include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, outdoor jacuzzi in a gazebo, tennis and volleyball courts and more. Outdoor activities abound in Rend Lake - horseback…

See Also

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me