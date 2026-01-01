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  • Superior National at Lutsen - Premier 18: #9
    Lutsen Resort
    Lutsen, Minnesota
    Lutsen Resort On Lake Superior sits where the Poplar River meets the largest Great Lake (also the second-largest lake in the world). The historic resort – home to lodge rooms, log cabins, townhomes, Sea Villas and Poplar River Condos - overlooks a large pebble beach of a secluded, private cove where swimming, kayaking and fishing are perfect…

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