Remember golf fans of Minnesota adopting Fred Funk during the 2002 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National? It was as if they had discovered one of their own, an everyman golfer with blue-collar appeal. Make no mistake: Golf is an everyman sport in Minnesota, which claims more players per capita than any state. Within 20 miles of downtown Minneapolis, there are 65 public courses, including 40 municipal tracks. Some of the best include The Links at Northfork, Prestwick Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, which hosted the 2006 U.S. Amateur. Rush Creek is the area's granddaddy of upscale publics, and a muni at that, hosting the 2004 U.S. Public Links. StoneRidge Golf Club is ranked no. 1 in the Twin Cities by Golfweek. In Hastings, Bellwood Oaks Golf Course and Hidden Greens Golf Course are neighboring beauties.