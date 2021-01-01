Home / Courses / World / USA / Nevada

Laughlin Golf Guide

Laughlin Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Laughlin

Laughlin Golf Resorts

  • Mojave Resort: 16th green
    Avi Resort & Casino
    Laughlin, Nevada
    The Avi Resort & Casino, located off the banks of the Colorado River in Laughlin, is nestled on the Nevada, Arizona and California border. Owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, the Avi offers the Spirit Mountain Casino with slot machines, 18 table games, a poker room with Texas Hold’em daily, a Sport Book, live Bingo, Keno and more. Guests can…

See Also

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me