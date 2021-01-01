Courses: 75 Reviews: 248

Roughly two and a half hours away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, Albany has a plethora of places to explore, and you won’t have to jump out the way of a speeding taxi to get there. If your fear of heights is non-existent, it’s worth a shot heading over to the Hunter Mountain Ski Bowl to take part in a zip-lining adventure. If you’re a little hesitant, they even offer zip-lining at night. Maybe It’s better to see nothing but pitch-black as you zip across the mountains!