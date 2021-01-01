Home / Courses / World / USA / California

Mount Shasta Golf Guide

Mount Shasta Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Mount Shasta

Mount Shasta Golf Resorts

  • Mount Shasta R: clubhouse
    Mount Shasta Resort
    Mount Shasta, California
    Mount Shasta Resort is one of California's rare four-season resorts. Because of its ideal location at the base of Mount Shasta in NoCal 258 miles north of San Francisco, guests can enjoy the outdoors skiing, fishing, hiking, swimming, climbing or playing golf on the 6,035-yard course. At 3,500 feet above sea level, the elevation will help you hit…

