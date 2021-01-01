Weed Golf Guide
Weed Golf Courses
Weed, CaliforniaResort4.41666666677
Weed, CaliforniaResort4.41666666677
Weed, CaliforniaPublic3.33333
Golf Courses Near Weed
Mount Shasta, CaliforniaResort4.666666666724
Montague, CaliforniaPublic0.00
McCloud, CaliforniaPublic5.01
Weed Golf Resorts
Weed, CaliforniaRobert Trent Jones Jr. designed 27 holes at the Lake Shastina Golf Resort in 1973 in the shadow of Mount Shasta. Outdoor activities such as hiking, boating, fishing and waterskiing are part of the fabric of the region. Stay and play packages are available in condos and homes. The Sunset Bar & Grill and pool complete the amenities.
