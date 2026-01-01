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Florence Golf Guide

Florence Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Florence

Florence Golf Resorts

  • Ocean Dunes Golf Links: #12
    Three Rivers Casino Resort
    Florence, Oregon
    Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence is one of two Three Rivers casino hotel properties on the Oregon coast. Three Rivers Casino Resort Florence is located adjacent to Ocean Dunes Golf Club, an 18-hole links style course on sand dunes near the ocean. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Native…

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