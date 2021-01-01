Pendleton Golf Guide
Pendleton Golf Courses
-
Pendleton, OregonSemi-Private4.33333
-
Pendleton, OregonResort3.57142857143
Golf Courses Near Pendleton
-
Echo, OregonMunicipal1.02
-
Milton Freewater, OregonPublic/Municipal0.00
-
Umatilla, OregonPublic4.01
-
Walla Walla, WashingtonPrivate5.01
Pendleton Golf Resorts
-
Pendleton, OregonWildhorse Resort and Casino is on Native American tribal ground in eastern Oregon three hours away from Portland. It is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This resort and casino has 300 guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park onsite. It acquired the next door Pendelton Country Club in 2019 and…
See Also
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review