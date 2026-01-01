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  • Silvies Valley Ranch
    The Retreat, Links & Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch
    Seneca, Oregon
    The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch is among the most unique golf vacations in the world. It's certainly the largest, set on a 140,000-acre ranch in eastern Oregon. Why make the trek? It's home to a unique, reversible golf course design by Dan Hixson and a plethora of ranch amenities and activities to enjoy. There are only 34 guest…

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