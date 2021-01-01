Cle Elum Golf Guide
Cle Elum Golf Courses
Cle Elum, WashingtonPublic4.910811764765
Cle Elum, WashingtonResort4.232423529478
Cle Elum, WashingtonResort5.02
Golf Courses Near Cle Elum
Roslyn, WashingtonPrivate/Resort
Ellensburg, WashingtonPublic
Leavenworth, WashingtonSemi-Private4.042857142941
Cashmere, WashingtonPublic
Cle Elum Golf Resorts
Cle Elum, WashingtonThe Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy…
