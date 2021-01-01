Cle Elum, Washington

The Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy…