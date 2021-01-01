Home / Courses / World / USA / Washington

Cle Elum Golf Guide

Cle Elum Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Cle Elum

Cle Elum Golf Resorts

  • Suncadia Resort - Prospector: #10
    Suncadia Resort
    Cle Elum, Washington
    The Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, is located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains 80 miles from Seattle. Guests can choose from four lodging options: The Lodge, The Inn, Trailhead Condominiums and vacation homes. The 6,400-acre property features a 12-room Glade Spring Spa, Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center, Historic Nelson Dairy…

