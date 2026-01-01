Home / Courses / World / USA / Wyoming

Sheridan Golf Guide

Sheridan Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Sheridan

Sheridan Golf Resorts

  • Powder Horn GC
    Powder Horn
    Sheridan, Wyoming
    The Powder Horn is a private club managed by Troon Prive Golf that offers stay and play packages in vacation homes on property. The luxurious 27-hole club is a welcoming place where members and guests can combine recreational activities such as golf, hiking, cycling and fishing with the chance to soak up the fresh mountain air. The 900-acre…

See Also

Now Reading
Search Near Me