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Guanajuato Golf Guide

Guanajuato Golf Courses

Guanajuato Golf Resorts

  • Ventanas de San Miguel Golf & Resort
    Ventanas de San Miguel Golf & Resort
    San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato
    Nestled in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, Ventanas de San Miguel Golf & Resort is an extensive property that offers real estate opportunities, vacation rentals, breathtaking natural scenery and a championship-level golf course. Guests can relax in luxury homes and villas, surrounded by nature and only four minutes from downtown San Miguel.…
  • Hotel Vergel De La Sierra
    Hotel Vergel de la Sierra
    Leon, Guanajuato
    Less than 25 miles from the Hot Air Balloon International Festival, León’s Cathedral, and downtown León, Hotel Vergel de la Sierra offers a peaceful escape with rustic architecture and cozy accommodations overlooking serene lakes, rolling hills and a 500-year-old forest. This mountain retreat features a spa, tennis courts, hiking trails, horseback…
  • Villaseca Hotel Spa Golf
    Villaseca Hotel Golf & Spa
    Barbosa, Guanajuato
    Located in the heart of Sierra de Lobos and just 15 minutes from León, Villaseca Hotel Golf & Spa offers a peaceful and luxurious escape surrounded by natural beauty. This dog-friendly resort welcomes groups of up to 12 in cozy cabins scattered across the property, each offering privacy and additional benefits like personal grills and terraces…
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