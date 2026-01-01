Celanese Club de Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Municipal
Par 35
Length 2650 yards
Slope 107
Rating 32.05
Also known as Campo Municipal de Golf de Celaya.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|35
|2650 yards
|32.05
|107
|White
|35
|2494 yards
|31.95
|103
|White (W)
|35
|2494 yards
|32.55
|109
|Red
|35
|2032 yards
|31.55
|99
|Red (W)
|35
|2032 yards
|32.45
|105
Scorecard for Celanese Club de Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 64.1/107
|378
|275
|473
|169
|300
|164
|302
|140
|449
|2650
|5300
|White M: 63.9/103 W: 65.1/109
|358
|253
|461
|162
|297
|136
|265
|120
|442
|2494
|4988
|Red M: 63.1/99 W: 64.9/105
|318
|209
|315
|145
|223
|107
|232
|100
|383
|2032
|4064
|Handicap
|1
|7
|11
|15
|3
|9
|13
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsBasketball
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