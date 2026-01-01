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Celanese Club de Golf

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About

Holes 9
Type Municipal
Par 35
Length 2650 yards
Slope 107
Rating 32.05

Also known as Campo Municipal de Golf de Celaya.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 35 2650 yards 32.05 107
White 35 2494 yards 31.95 103
White (W) 35 2494 yards 32.55 109
Red 35 2032 yards 31.55 99
Red (W) 35 2032 yards 32.45 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Celanese Club de Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 64.1/107 378 275 473 169 300 164 302 140 449 2650 5300
White M: 63.9/103 W: 65.1/109 358 253 461 162 297 136 265 120 442 2494 4988
Red M: 63.1/99 W: 64.9/105 318 209 315 145 223 107 232 100 383 2032 4064
Handicap 1 7 11 15 3 9 13 17 5
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 3 5 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Basketball
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