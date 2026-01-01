Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

Aurora Anguilla is the epitome of a luxury island getaway: 300 acres of endless amenities, 178 suites, seven restaurants and bars, the Sorana Spa, and both a 9-hole short course and 18-hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. Situated on the powdery white sands and turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay, the resort has been entirely rebuilt…