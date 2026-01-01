Barbados Golf Guide
Barbados Golf Courses
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Apes Hill, St. JamesResort/Private4.88888888894
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Durants, Christ ChurchPublic0.00
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Rockley, Christ ChurchPublic4.01
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St. James, St. JamesPrivate/Resort0.00
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St. James, St. JamesResort4.16666666673
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St. James, St. JamesResort5.01
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St. James, St. JamesResort2.01
Barbados Golf Resorts
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St. James, BarbadosRoyal Westmoreland introduces Caribbean living with purchase, rental and fractional ownership options to those looking for an extended stay in Barbados thanks to a variety of apartments, villas, homes, golf cottages and townhouses. Royal Westmoreland is a par 72 private course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. available to villa owners and rental…
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Saint James, BarbadosApes Hill Barbados is a golf resort community situated 1,000 feet above sea level with rare panoramic ocean views. Home to a community for golf lovers and thrill-seekers, Apes Hill offers amenities such as cycling, Tiger Turf tennis courts, hiking trails, croquet and fishing. A spa is coming soon. The Apes Hill Club is an environmentally-friendly…