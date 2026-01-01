Cuba Golf Guide
Cuba Golf Courses
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Varadero, MatanzasResort3.56
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Havana, La HabanaPrivate0.00
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Guantanamo Bay, GuantanamoMilitary0.00
Cuba Golf Resorts
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Varadero, Autopista SurXanadu Mansion is a boutique hotel rich in history, maintained and restored from its original construction in 1930. Offering less than a dozen rooms, the property is just 3 stories with bars and restaurants on the third floor. Guests staying at Xanadu Mansion may enjoy an extremely affordable package, with unlimited golf at Varadero Golf Club as…