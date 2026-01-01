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  • Varadero GC
    Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf Club
    Varadero, Autopista Sur
    Xanadu Mansion is a boutique hotel rich in history, maintained and restored from its original construction in 1930. Offering less than a dozen rooms, the property is just 3 stories with bars and restaurants on the third floor. Guests staying at Xanadu Mansion may enjoy an extremely affordable package, with unlimited golf at Varadero Golf Club as…

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