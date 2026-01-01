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Fillmore Golf Guide

Fillmore Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Fillmore

Fillmore Golf Resorts

  • Pistol Rock GC
    Paradise Golf Resort
    Fillmore, Utah
    The Paradise Golf Resort in Fillmore, Utah, offers beautiful views of the Fish Lake Mountain Range from its nine-hole golf course and motel. The golf facility includes a clubhouse, driving range, putting and chipping green and a fun course highlighted by an island green. The motel boasts a restaurant, swimming pool and hot tub. There’s also a gas…

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