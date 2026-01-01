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Victor Golf Guide

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  • Headwaters Club at Teton Springs
    Teton Springs Lodge & Spa
    Victor, Idaho
    The Teton Springs Lodge & Spa in Victor, Idaho, sports 27 holes for golfers at the nearby Headwaters Club. The 18-hole course and nine-hole par 3 were designed by Byron Nelson and Gary Stephenson. The lodge features 51 rooms and suites, plus nine cabins. Tennis courts, a swimming pool, stocked ponds and a spa entertain at the resort. The wonderful…

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