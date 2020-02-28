Cabot Links - The Nest
About
Holes 10
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season May - October
Architect Rod Whitman (2020) Dave Axland (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts No, only for a medical necessity
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Typical golf attire: golf shirts & pants / walking shorts.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout