Ballyshear Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 7085 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|7085 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gil Hanse (2021)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout