Siam Country Club - Bangkok Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6753 yards
|White
|72
|6310 yards
|Yellow
|72
|5830 yards
|Red
|72
|5291 yards
Scorecard for Bangkok
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|515
|394
|182
|408
|164
|420
|322
|525
|410
|3340
|555
|432
|173
|390
|373
|429
|554
|348
|159
|3413
|6753
|White M: 70.7/121
|499
|374
|164
|380
|139
|392
|317
|508
|366
|3139
|524
|414
|147
|351
|360
|385
|511
|327
|152
|3171
|6310
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|465
|364
|151
|343
|134
|358
|303
|470
|340
|2928
|475
|368
|141
|329
|340
|345
|483
|292
|129
|2902
|5830
|Red W: 67.1/113
|444
|319
|136
|294
|118
|328
|284
|428
|308
|2659
|450
|312
|102
|305
|298
|330
|446
|268
|121
|2632
|5291
|Handicap
|6
|10
|14
|12
|18
|4
|16
|2
|8
|7
|5
|13
|11
|3
|9
|1
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Zoysia Grass
Greens Ultra-Dwarf Bermuda Grass
Architect Toby Cobb (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout