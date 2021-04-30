Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Siam Country Club - Bangkok Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6753 yards
White 72 6310 yards
Yellow 72 5830 yards
Red 72 5291 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bangkok
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 515 394 182 408 164 420 322 525 410 3340 555 432 173 390 373 429 554 348 159 3413 6753
White M: 70.7/121 499 374 164 380 139 392 317 508 366 3139 524 414 147 351 360 385 511 327 152 3171 6310
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 465 364 151 343 134 358 303 470 340 2928 475 368 141 329 340 345 483 292 129 2902 5830
Red W: 67.1/113 444 319 136 294 118 328 284 428 308 2659 450 312 102 305 298 330 446 268 121 2632 5291
Handicap 6 10 14 12 18 4 16 2 8 7 5 13 11 3 9 1 15 17
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Zoysia Grass
Greens Ultra-Dwarf Bermuda Grass
Architect Toby Cobb (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

