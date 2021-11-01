MillCreek Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7148 meters
Slope 147
Rating 79.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Royal Flush
|72
|7148 meters
|79.5
|147
|Kaleidoscope #3
|72
|7118 meters
|79.9
|154
|Joker's
|72
|6622 meters
|77.3
|137
|St. Andrews Cross
|72
|6472 meters
|76.0
|138
|Kaleidoscope #2
|70
|5897 meters
|73.6
|143
|Kaleidoscope #1
|72
|5754 meters
|73.2
|146
|Kaleidoscope #4
|70
|4762 meters
|66.4
|123
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Ross McMurray (2016)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1000 RUB
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout