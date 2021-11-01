Shangri-La's Hambantota Golf Resort & Spa
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6107 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|70
|6107 yards
|Gentlemen
|70
|5770 yards
|Ladies
|70
|4424 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Rodney Wright (2016)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - Rs 3,900 (compulsory)
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - Rs 2,000 (compulsory)
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Regular golf attire is required: shirts with collars, tailored trousers & Bermuda shorts. No denims, beach wear, tennis wear/training shoes.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
