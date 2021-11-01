Home / Courses / Asia / Sri Lanka

Shangri-La's Hambantota Golf Resort & Spa

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6107 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 70 6107 yards
Gentlemen 70 5770 yards
Ladies 70 4424 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Architect Rodney Wright (2016)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - Rs 3,900 (compulsory)
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - Rs 2,000 (compulsory)
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Regular golf attire is required: shirts with collars, tailored trousers & Bermuda shorts. No denims, beach wear, tennis wear/training shoes.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

