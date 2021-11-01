Mesa de Yeguas Country Club - Par-3 Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1420 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|1420 yards
Year Built N/A
Fairways Bermuda Tifway 419 Grass
Greens Bermuda Tif Dwarf Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr.
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout