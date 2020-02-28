Weiherhof Golf Park - B Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 2834 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|2834 meters
|Yellow
|36
|2708 meters
|Red
|36
|2281 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 30
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Course Layout