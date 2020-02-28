Home / Courses / Europe / Germany / Saxony-Anhalt

Halle Golf Club - Short Course

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 18
Length 500 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 18 500 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Architect Christoph Staedler (2016)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

