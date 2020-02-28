Halle Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 18
Length 500 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|18
|500 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Christoph Staedler (2016)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
