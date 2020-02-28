Mas Torrellas Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 1448 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|27
|1448 meters
|Blue
|27
|1316 meters
|Red
|27
|1176 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access
Reviews
Course Layout