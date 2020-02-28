Schloss Ranzow Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5397 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|71
|5397 meters
|Red
|71
|4584 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Architect Holger Rengstorf (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 45
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
