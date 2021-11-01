Oijense Zij Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Par-3
Par 54
Length 1444 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|54
|1444 meters
|White (18-hole)
|54
|859 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gerard Jol (2004)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout