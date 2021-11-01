Kranjska Gora Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 30
Length 1976 meters
Slope 118
Rating 30.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men/Red
|30
|1976 meters
|30.4
|118
|Ladies/Yellow
|30
|1637 meters
|30.7
|119
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Architect Bruno Steensels (2002)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 20
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Course Layout