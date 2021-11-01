Home / Courses / Europe / Slovenia

Kranjska Gora Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 30
Length 1976 meters
Slope 118
Rating 30.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men/Red 30 1976 meters 30.4 118
Ladies/Yellow 30 1637 meters 30.7 119

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Architect Bruno Steensels (2002)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 20
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Alpe-Adria Golf Schloss Finkenstein GC
Alpe-Adria Golf Schloss Finkenstein Golf Club
Gödersdorf, Villach-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tarvisio GCC
Tarvisio Golf & Country Club
Tarvisio, Friuli Venezia Giulia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Velden-Koestenberg GC: #5
Velden-Koestenberg Golf Club
Köstenberg-Velden, Villach-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Bovec
Golf Club Bovec
Bovec, Gorizia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Bled GCC
Bled Golf & Country Club - Lake Course
Lesce, Radovljica
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kartner Dellach GC: #16
Kartner Dellach Golf Club
Maria Wörth, Klagenfurt-Land
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bled GCC - King's
Bled Golf & Country Club - King's Course
Lesce, Radovljica
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Moosburg-Poertschach GC
Moosburg-Poertschach Golf Club - 18 Hole Course
Moosburg, Klagenfurt-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Moosburg-Poertschach GC
Moosburg-Poertschach Golf Club - 9 Hole Course
Moosburg, Klagenfurt-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Tubac Golf Resort
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Travel Offers
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $225
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
Travel Offers
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
From $200
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
Travel Offers
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
From $75
Featured Content
santa-rosa-15-construction.JPG
Articles
Keeping everyone informed is a Cool Golf Thing
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Video
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Saddlebrook Resort - Saddlebrook Course - hole 18
Articles
Ultimate Value: Best season to play golf in Tampa-St. Petersburg
shuttle-meadow-6-2021-us-open-qualifying.jpeg
Articles
12 notable golf courses hosting 2021 U.S. Open qualifying
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me