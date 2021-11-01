WaseGolf
Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 20
Length 850 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|20
|850 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Architect Bruno Steensels (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Course Layout