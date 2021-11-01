Peterhof Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6067 meters
Slope 126
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6067 meters
|72.2
|126
|Blue
|71
|5571 meters
|69.2
|125
|White
|71
|5036 meters
|66.0
|116
|Red
|71
|4457 meters
|63.4
|103
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Architect Steve Forrest & Associates (2017) Greg Norman (2017)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 4000 RUB
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout