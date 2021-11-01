Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / North Jeolla Province

Nae Jang San Golf & Resort

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 6710 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6710 meters
Blue 72 6222 meters
White 72 5745 meters
Yellow 72 5201 meters
Red 72 4402 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Architect Song Ho Cheng (2019)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
