Nae Jang San Golf & Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 6710 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6710 meters
|Blue
|72
|6222 meters
|White
|72
|5745 meters
|Yellow
|72
|5201 meters
|Red
|72
|4402 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Architect Song Ho Cheng (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout