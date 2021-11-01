Nambu Fuji Country Club - Kitakami Gawa Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3030 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Peter Thomson (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
