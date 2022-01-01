Maple Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6528 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|6528 yards
|73.1
|123
|Medal
|72
|6129 yards
|70.7
|121
|Member
|72
|5517 yards
|69.2
|117
|Member (W)
|72
|5517 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Takizawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|CHampionship M: 73.1/123
|504
|375
|187
|367
|155
|327
|545
|401
|388
|3249
|479
|357
|182
|368
|392
|406
|168
|403
|524
|3279
|6528
|Medal M: 70.7/121
|484
|350
|158
|340
|138
|327
|514
|377
|355
|3043
|446
|357
|153
|340
|354
|406
|149
|390
|491
|3086
|6129
|Member M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|451
|328
|138
|321
|102
|302
|436
|331
|338
|2747
|418
|328
|122
|274
|316
|373
|130
|358
|451
|2770
|5517
|Handicap
|5
|15
|3
|11
|9
|17
|1
|7
|13
|18
|2
|12
|8
|14
|6
|16
|4
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass/Perennial Rye Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 3,960 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MC, AMEX, Diners, OMC, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Reviews
