Maple Country Club

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6528 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 6528 yards 73.1 123
Medal 72 6129 yards 70.7 121
Member 72 5517 yards 69.2 117
Member (W) 72 5517 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
CHampionship M: 73.1/123 504 375 187 367 155 327 545 401 388 3249 479 357 182 368 392 406 168 403 524 3279 6528
Medal M: 70.7/121 484 350 158 340 138 327 514 377 355 3043 446 357 153 340 354 406 149 390 491 3086 6129
Member M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 451 328 138 321 102 302 436 331 338 2747 418 328 122 274 316 373 130 358 451 2770 5517
Handicap 5 15 3 11 9 17 1 7 13 18 2 12 8 14 6 16 4 10
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass/Perennial Rye Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 3,960 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MC, AMEX, Diners, OMC, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

