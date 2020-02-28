Pro1Golf Center Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dimitri van Hauwaert (2016)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsMinigolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Froidchapelle, Hainaut
Public
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout