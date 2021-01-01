Pacific Blue Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7085 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as BFR Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7085 yards
|RT
|72
|6544 yards
Year Built 1991
Architect Severiano Ballesteros (1991)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $75
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - Jun 30, 2021
Stay and Play in trendy La Quinta California and play some of the best desert golf courses. View available packages and customize your free quote with Palm Springs Golf Vacation.
