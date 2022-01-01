Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Sumiyoshihama Resort Park Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sumiyoshihama Resort Park
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 65.9/107 274 283 288 418 435 89 246 127 292 2452 260 283 290 400 410 117 292 115 250 2417 4869
Ladies W: 66.9/109 274 283 288 418 435 89 246 127 292 2452 260 283 290 400 410 117 292 115 250 2417 4869
Handicap 17 3 15 13 9 5 1 11 7 10 16 8 4 12 6 2 14 18
Par 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season July - September

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Activities

Swimming

