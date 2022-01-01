Sumiyoshihama Resort Park Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Sumiyoshihama Resort Park
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 65.9/107
|274
|283
|288
|418
|435
|89
|246
|127
|292
|2452
|260
|283
|290
|400
|410
|117
|292
|115
|250
|2417
|4869
|Handicap
|17
|3
|15
|13
|9
|5
|1
|11
|7
|10
|16
|8
|4
|12
|6
|2
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season July - September
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Course Layout